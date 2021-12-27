14 couples tie the knot at Jamiat Ahle Hadees Maharashtra’s mass wedding event

[While addressing the gathering, Hafiz Inayat asked other guests who came from different parts of Maharashtra to emulate the event in their areas. (Photo: ummid.com)]
Malegaon: A total of 14 couples tied the knot at Ijtemai Nikah, mass wedding program, organised by Jamiat Ahle Hadees Maharashtra at SM Khalil High School Ground in Malegaon Sunday.
The mass marriage program, also called as Collective Wedding Ceremony, coincided with the marriage of the two sons of Hafiz Inayatullah Mohammadi, General Secretary of Jamiat Ahle Hadees Maharashtra.
Hafiz Inayat said he decided to convert the marriage ceremony of his sons into a Mass Marriage Program to help the couples from the marginalised and economically weaker section of the society.
“There are many couples around us whose marriages are pending for lack of fund and money. When I was finalising the marriage of my sons, I thought it will become more memorable if it is converted into a mass marriage ceremony”, Hafiz Inayat said while addressing the huge crowd gathered at the marriage function.
Besides arranging the Dawat e Waleema for the newly-wed couples and their relatives Hafiz Inayat also provided them regular household goods necessary for a single family.
“Please don’t mistake these household goods as dowry. Dowry is an evil practice plaguing our society. This is a gift from me for the newly-wed on the occasion of their marriage”, he said.
Though mass marriage ceremonies are not uncommon in Malegaon, it was the first such event organised by Jamiat Ahle Hadees Maharashtra – the organisation led by Dr Saeed Faizee known for its charity and other welfare programs.
While addressing the gathering, Hafiz Inayat also asked other guests who came from different parts of Maharashtra to emulate the event in their areas.
“We spend a lot of money in the marriages of our daughters and sons. I request you all to include if not more at least one poor couple along so that mass marriages become a norm”, he said.
