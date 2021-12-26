"Modi govt's silence is ...": Jamiat on provocation at Haridwar Dharam Sansad

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Commission for Minorities (NCM), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, demanding strict action against the organisers and attendees of the Dharam Sansad held in Haridwar last week.
A number of videos shared by the media and TV channels showed some Hindu priests and speakers at the Dharam Sansad making hate speeches and called for violence against Muslim minorities.
"The government's silence on the issue is extremely harmful for the country. What is going on is a big threat to peace and communal harmony. Therefore, I demand that strict action be taken against the organisers and speakers at the event who made provocative and hate speeches and openly called for genocide of Muslims and urged the entire Hindu community to be armed," Madani wrote.
In his letter, Madani also mentioned the provocative speech made by controversial head priest of the Dasna temple in Ghaziabad, Yati Narsinghanand, who had organised the event, which was held from December 16 to 19 at Ved Niketan Dham at Bhopatwala in Haridwar.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders had also raised concerns over the provocative speeches and violence propagated by the Hindu hate-mongers.
In a tweet after the Haridwar incident came to light, Rahul said:
"Hindutvadis always spread hatred and violence and Hindus Muslims Sikhs and Christians pay the price but not any more."
"Hindutvadis always spread hatred and violence and Hindus Muslims Sikhs and Christians pay the price but not any more."
The incident was reported to have taken place in Haridwar during an event held from December 17 to 20. The video clips circulated on social media say:
"Hindus should arm themselves like those seen in Myanmar, every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a Safayi Abhiyan."
"Hindus should arm themselves like those seen in Myanmar, every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a Safayi Abhiyan."
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had sought action against those people who incited hatred and called for 'unleashing violence against followers of a particular religion'.
Priyanka said:
"Strictest action should be taken against those who incite hatred and violence of this kind. It is despicable that they should get away with making an open call to murder our respected ex-PM and unleash violence against people of different communities."
"Strictest action should be taken against those who incite hatred and violence of this kind. It is despicable that they should get away with making an open call to murder our respected ex-PM and unleash violence against people of different communities."
"Such acts violate our constitution and the law of our land," she added.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said:
"Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is total Bakwaas as far as the Prime Minister and his drumbeaters are concerned. It's only an empty slogan! Why the thundering silence on the atrocious hate speech made in Haridwar? Why the paralysis from the Home Minister & Uttarakhand CM?"
"Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is total Bakwaas as far as the Prime Minister and his drumbeaters are concerned. It's only an empty slogan! Why the thundering silence on the atrocious hate speech made in Haridwar? Why the paralysis from the Home Minister & Uttarakhand CM?"
After getting a complaint regarding the inflammatory speeches at the event, police, late on Thursday registered an FIR against one named and several unnamed persons under section 153-A (offence of promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc) of the IPC.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.