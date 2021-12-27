Kerala SSLC (10th), Plus 2 (12th) Exams 2022 Dates Out

Kerala Class 10th, Class 12th Time Table 2022: Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC Class 10th) and Kerala Plus Two (Class 12th) exams will start from respectively start from March 31 and March 30, 2022, according to the Time Table (Datesheet) released by the office of the Commissioner for Government Examinations Pareekshabhavan, Thiruvananthapuram Monday.
While Kerala SSLC 2022 exams will start on March 31 and continue till April 29, 2022, Kerala Plus Two and Vocational Class 12th Higher Secondary exam will begin on March 30 and end on April 22, 2022, state General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters.
The IT practical exams of the SSLC would be held between March 10 and March 19 while Plus Two practical examination would be held from February 21 to March 15, 2022.
The vocational higher secondary practical exams would be held between February 15 and March 15, 2022, the minister said.
Meanwhile, ahead of the exams, model tests would be conducted in each stream and it would be held between March 21 and 25 and March 16 and 21 for the SSLC and plus two/VHSC respectively, the minister said.
Sivankutty also said the government has no plans to change the current school timings.
Apart from the SSLC examination, Pareeksha Bhawan also conducts other examinations, for certification of qualified teaching faculty through KTET and other similar examinations.
