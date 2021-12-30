Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021 Starts - Registration Steps

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS/BDS Counselling 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell has started through its official website mahacet.org from today i.e. Thursday December 30, 2021 Online Registration for NEET UG 2021 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
Online registration for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021 started from Thursday December 30. The last date of registration for Maharashtra Medical Admission Counselling 2021 is fiaxed as January 05, 2022 up to 11:59 pm.
Along with the counselling schedule, the CET Cell had published the admission notification and detailed Information Brochure guiding the participating candidates about the online counselling for admission in undergraduate medical courses.
Candidates are advised to read carefully the Information Brochure of Maharashtra CET Cell Medical and Dental admission counselling published on the official website before proceeding for the registration.
They should also check important dates, fees and documents that are required to be uploaded online along with online application submission.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on 'New Registration' in Important Dates section of the Home Page.
3. Enter Mobile Number, Email ID, Password and click on register button.
4. Proceed further to complete registration process.
"The Candidate should upload all the requisite original scanned documents", the CET Cell said in the admission notice.
Release of Notification and Information Brochure: December 28, 2021
Online Registration Start Date: December 30, 2021
Last date of registration / application: January 05, 2022
Uploading of coloured scanned copy of original requisite documents on portal as per the list: December 30 to January 06, 2022 till 05:00 pm
Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTh/ BOTh/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing): January 08, 2022
Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result. Candidates should note that Merit List is prepared on the basis of the NEET rank, score and marks. The Selection and Seat Allotment List are released later based on the rank of students in the Merit List.
"The result of the National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test (NEET-UG-2021), conducted by National Testing Agency, was declared on 01/11/2021. The Candidates are advised to download their Score Card (mentioning their NEET All India Rank) from NTA website", the CET Cell said.
"The Admission Process for Health Science Courses in the State of Maharashtra will require NEET All India Rank of the candidate to be filled during the Registration Process. Only NEET All India Rank needs to be filled up during the Online Registration Process. No other Rank should be entered", it added.
