NEET (UG) Result 2021 Out – Toppers List, AIR Details

NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared on its official website neet.nta.nic.in the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and BHMS.
The NTA is also sending NEET score on registered e-mail address of the candidates. NEET result and toppers details will be published on the website soon - possibly by 08:00 pm.
Along with the result, the NTA has also published the list of Merit List, NEET 2021 toppers list, NEET Percentile Rank and details of All India Rank (AIR) holders as per the NEET UG Marking Scheme announced earlier.
Before declaring the NEET 2021 result, the NTA had published the Final Answer key based on the objections raised on Provisional Answer Key published on October 15, 2021.
Candidates should note NEET result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of Final Answer Keys released today.
NTA had conducted on Sunday September 12, 2021 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) amid Coronavirus scare.
The examination conducting authority was expected to declare the NEET result in the 3rd week of October. It however got delayed because of the order by the Bombay High Court asking the NTA to conduct afresh NEET for two students who claimed their answer sheets (OMT sheets) were mixed.
The matter reached the Supreme Court of India. The Apex Court on October 28 stayed the Bombay HC order, paving the way for NEET 2021 result declaration.
