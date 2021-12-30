Rajasthan NEET UG 2021 List (PWD, Defence/PM, NRI) Today: Steps to Check

Rajasthan NEET UG 2021 Provisional Merit List: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2021 is set to publish on its official website rajneetug2021.com NEET UG Provisional List 2021 of PWD, Defence/PM and NRI candidates for document verification today i.e. Thursday December 30, 2021.
"Publishing of Provisional List (PwD, Defence/PM, NRI) for document verification will be on December 30, 2021", the Rajasthan MBBS / BDS Admission 2021 authority said.
Document Verification before the board as per the notification is January 03, 2022 at 09:00 am.
"All Defence/PM, NTI and PwD candidates must physically present before the board the admission board for document verification.
1. Click here to go to the official website: rajneetug2021.com.
2. Click on 'NEET UG 2021 Provisional List for Document Verification' under the Download Section of the Home Page.
3. The Merit List will be downloaded in PDF.
4. Check your name and other details.
Candidates should note that NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board Jaipur has not mentioned any specific time of releasing the Merit List. The board will however release it by today evening.
NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2021 in coordination with the Principal Govt Dental College Jaipur had started from December 20, 2021 Online Registration for NEET Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling through its official website rajugmedical2021.com. The last date of registration was December 27, 2021.
The board has not yet released the date of publication of General Merit List and seat allotment schedule. Candidates who have registered for Medical and Dental counselling for admission in colleges runing in Rajasthan should note that Option Form submission and Choice Filling will start once the merit list is published.
Candidates are advised to fill the choices very carefully after referring the Fees displayed at the time of choice filling and also College Information Sheet
of the respective college).
Candidates should also note that mbbs and BDS admission in Rasthan will be held in 02 rounds. While Round 1 counselling is Online, Round 2 Counselling will be held offline.
