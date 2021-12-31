GATE 2022 Admit Card to be released at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022): Indian Instititue of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is set to release on GATE 2022 official website (gate.iitkgp.ac.in) on January 3, 2022, the Admit Card (also known as Hall Ticket) of the candidates who have registered for the coveted exam.
The Indian Instititue of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur had earlier released the complete GATE 2022 Exam Schedule.
According to the GATE 2022 schedule released by IIT Kharagpur, GATE 2022 will be held for 29 papers, including two newly added papers, from February 5 to 13, 2022.
Union Education Ministry had earlier said that Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) will have a total of 29 papers with the addition of two new papers.
"The newly added papers for GATE 2022 are Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, and Geomatics Engineering", the ministry said.
"GATE 2022 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be conducted for 29 subjects, also known as papers", the ministry said.
1. Click here to go to official website: "gate.iitkgp.ac.in".
2.
Click on the link "GATE 2022 Admit Card Download".
3.
Log in using application no and password..
4.
Download the admit card (hall ticket) and take a printout.
The registration of GATE 2022 started from August 30, 2021. The last date to submit the application form was September 24, 2021 that was extended till October 1, 2021.
Online Application Process Opens on official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in: August 30 to September 24, 2021 later extended till October 1, 2021
Display of Defective Applications to rectify: October 26, 2021
Last date for rectification of Applications: November 1, 2021
Last Date for change of Category, Paper and Examination City (an additional fee will be applicable): November 12, 2021
"GATE 2022 Admit Card Download" date: January 3, 2022
GATE 2022 Examination - Forenoon: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon (Tentative) and Afternoon: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM (Tentative): February 5 to 13, 2021
"GATE 2022 Result" declaration date: March 17, 2022
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
Candidates can refer GATE Information Brochure available on the website for detailed syllabus, exam pattern, answer key and other details. Candidates can also try GATE Mock Test the link of which is given on the website.
