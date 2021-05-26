GATE 2022 to have a total of 29 papers - Read details

GATE 2022: With the addition of two new papers, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) will have a total of 29 papers.
The test will be managed and conducted by IIT Kharagpur, Union Education Ministry said.
The newly added papers for GATE 2022 are Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, and Geomatics Engineering, the ministry said.
Two new papers were added to Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) last year also. They were Environmental Science and Engineering (ES), and Humanities and Social Science (XS). GATE 2021 was administered and conducted by IIT Bombay. A total of 126,813 candidates had qualified GATE 2021 with a pass percentage of 17.82.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
GATE 2022 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be conducted for 29 subjects, also known as papers.
The GATE examination is conducted in different cities across India as well as six cities outside India.
The GATE score reflects the relative performance level of a candidate in a particular subject, which is quantified based on several years of examination data.
Besides admission in various postgraduate courses run by various universities in India and abroad, GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment.
