Delhi Nursery School Admission 2021-22 Schedule released

Delhi Nrsery Admission 2020: Directorate of Education Delhi on Wednesday released the dates and schedule of Nursery School Admission 2020-21 on its official website edudel.nic.in.
The Directorate of Education had two days ago said that the entire admission process for private-unaided recognized schools will be fully online. However, the admission in government schools will be conducted online and offline modes both.
As per the admission schedule released by the Directorate of Education, admissions in private-unaided recognized schools of Delhi for the academic session 2021-22 for Nursery, KG and Class 1 will begin on February 18, 2021.
Last date of application has been fixed as March 4, 2021.
The first list will be released by March 20 and the admission process would end on March 31, it has also said.
"The private schools have been asked to submit details of nursery admission before February 15, 2021", the Directorate of Education notification said.
Registration will be online and aspirants candidates are needed to a fee of Rs.25/-.
The following is the copy of the circular tweeted by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Twitter.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.