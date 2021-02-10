TN Paramedical Counselling 2020: Registration, Choice Filling Start Today

Tamil Nadu Paramedical Counselling 2020: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu has published on its official website tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.net TN Paramedical Counselling Schedule 2020-21 according to which Registration, Payment, Choice Filling and Locking will start today.
Entire process of TN Paramedical Admission in Degree Courses - including Registration, Choice Filling and Locking, and Payment, will be held Rank wise. The committee had released on February 04, 2021 the Rank List containing details of candidates in 1245 pages.
Candidates should note that the Committee has also published step by step guidelines on its official website that can be referred for further assistance.
Candidates should also note that after entering the login ID/ Email ID/ A.R. No. and password, verification of A.R. number, Name, Gender, Community and Rank is compulsory.
"You have to pay the Registration Fee of Rs.250/- (Two Hundred and Fifty only)", the admission committee said.
A candidate can select many numbers of courses and medical colleges/ institutions based on his or her preference.
A candidate can Preview Preference and also Download his or her choice for future reference by the clicking the “DOWNLOAD MY CHOICE” button.
The candidates will get the OTP Number to the Registered Mobile Number. Enter the “OTP NUMBER” to lock the choices.
Click the check box “I HAVE COMPLETED ADDING MY PREFERNCE CHOICES AND HENCE LOCK MY CHOICES”. Candidates can now lock the Choices by clicking the “LOCK MY CHOICES”.
Counselling process will start at 10:00 am today for candidates having ranks from 001 to 7059. Last date will be February 13 till 05:00 pm.
Final result of 1st allotment will be published on February 14 and candidates will be able to download Allotment Order on February 15, 2021.
Counselling for candidates having Ranks from GR 7060 to GR 17078 will start on February 12, for candidates having ranks from GR 17079 to GR 27332 will start from February 15, and for candidates having ranks from GR 27333 to GR 37334 will start from February 15.
