"Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and Countless others": How farmers' protest went global

Mumbai: Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Greta Thunberg, Vanessa Nakate, Meena Harris and countless other international celebrities are tweeting since last one day to show their support and solidarity with the farmers in India who are protesting since last 71 days on different borders of New Delhi.
The unwavering support these celebrities extended to the farmers protesting in Delhi’s chilling cold – with women and children, did not went unheard and received immediate response from the American MPs and Senators.
“The unfolding events in India are troubling. As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I am closely monitoring the situation. The right to peaceful protest must always be respected”, Rep. Jim Cosat wrote on Twitter.
"Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward", Claudia Webbe, Member of Parliament for Leicester East wrote on twitter.
Both of them used the hashtag #FarmersProtest which has received thousands of tweets while trending on Twitter since last evening.
It all started when Pop Star Rihanna tagged a CNN report titled “India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police”, and wrote a one liner using the hashtag #FarmersProtest:
Rihanna’s tweet was soon all over the social media platform, with fellow celebrities, activists and fans rushing to lend their support to the farmers.
"Let us talk about what is happening in India right now", Activist and Lawyer, Vanessa Nakate, wrote on Twitter.
"What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?!" Mia Khalifa, Lebanese-American model, extended her support in these words.
"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India", Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg, wrote on Twitter.
In the meantime, Twitter also highlighted the farmers protest making it “Twitter Moments India” – second time in a week.
The global outrage and support for the farmers poured in after Delhi Police decided to seal the Delhi borders where farmers are protesting with concrete barricades, cement nails and barbed wires – normally seen by Indians near Kashmir and China borders.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs responded to the global support farmers have received saying it is “unfortunate” that "some vested groups" are garnering international support.
In a detailed statement posted by MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, India said:
“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."
