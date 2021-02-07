“Acche Din Soon”: Nowhera Shaikh reassures investors

Hyderabad: Heera Gold CEO and Managing Director Nowhera Shaikh on Saturday reassured investors saying that their money and deposits are in safe hands and the company will re-start operations very soon.
“I want to reassure all Heera Gold investors. Your every rupee is my responsibility”, Nowhera Shaikh said in the latest video message released Saturday.
Nowhera Shaikh got bail by the Supreme Court of India on January 19. She walked out of the Byculla Jail in Mumbai on January 22 after spending more than two years in prison. While granting bail, the SC has directed her to release the payments of all complainants within six weeks.
“Heera Gold Central office will start operation in a couple of days. We are also planning to call a meeting of all investors to assess the latest situation”, she said while giving the update.
“Those who want their money back are welcome. We will soon be releasing an application form for such people. After they submit this form, they will be given a date with “token number” to get their money returned”, she said.
“But the investors who have faith in us and want to stay with the company, should be assured that the company has potential and the needed resources to start working to its lost glory and they will start receiving profits on their deposits and investment very soon”, she added.
“Acche din will be back, and they will be back very soon”, she said.
She however said that the money of the complainants will be deposited in the court and will not be given to them directly.
Nowhera Shaikh is accused of collecting money from thousands of Muslims from India and abroad in the name of "Halal Investment". According to a rough estimate, Heera Gold has a list of more than 1,70,000 investors from India and abroad.
Aggrieved by the delay in getting “profit” on their investment, some 29 investors from different parts of India have lodged complaints against Nowhera Shaikh. The first case was filed in October 2018 following which she was arrested by the Hyderabad police.
Meanwhile, commenting on Nowhera Shaikh’s latest video message an investor said, “Let’s hope her assertions are real and not like PM Modi’s acche din promise.”
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.