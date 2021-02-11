KEA UG Ayush 2020 Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link

KEA UG AYUSH 2020 Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to publish today i.e. Thursday February 11 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result of UG AYUSH 2020 Counselling conducted for admission in first year undergraduate (UG) courses that include Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Naturopathy, Yoga and Unani for the Academic Year 2020-21.
Candidates should note that KEA will publish UG AYUSH 2020 First Round Seat Allotment result today i.e. Thursday February 11, 2021 after 08:00 pm.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had published on February 01, 2021 the Seat Matrix of AYUSH 2020 Counselling conducted for admission in first year undergraduate (UG) courses that include Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Naturopathy, Yoga and Unani for the Academic Year 2020-21.
KEA had published UG AYUSH 2020 Mock Seat Allotment result on Wednesday February 10, 2021
Mock Test was only to help the candidates familiarize and show them the course and college allotted to them and it should be in no way presumed that same seat and college will be allotted to them in the Second Round actual allotment of seats. Because, the candidates have the option of changing the priority of the options entered by them after the Second Round Mock allotment.
"Time to change option is till 11:00 am on February 11, 2021", the KEA said.
Document verification of Karnataka students (in offline mode) was done between February 02 to 04, 2021, according to KEA AYUSH 2020 schedule.
"First round seat allotment result will be published on February 11 after 08:00 pm", KEA said.
KEA AYUSH counselling is conducted for First Year admission in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Naturopathy, Yoga and Unani) courses for the Academic Year 2020-21.
