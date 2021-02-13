Saudi Arabia closes 8 more mosques, total now 52

[Saudi Arabia reported 353 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the national total to 372,073. (Photo: Saudi Press Agency)]
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia Friday ordered closure of 08 more mosques as Coronavirus cases surge in the Kingdom in new wave of the Pandemic.
With this as many as 52 mosques in the entire Kingdom have shut their doors for worshippers. Neigbpuring Bahrain too had earlier closed mosques after the surge in Covid-19 cases.
According to local media reports, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance has intensified its efforts to monitor all mosques facilities where Friday prayers are held in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.
Mosque supervisors and employees, in coordination with security authorities, NGOs and charitable institutions, are organizing the entry for worshippers into the mosques and checking temperature on entry. Sanitizers and hygiene tools are also provided by local companies, according to Arab News.
According to the Ministry of Health, Riyadh had 168 of the newly recorded cases, followed by the Eastern Province (87), Makkah (34), and Madinah (14).
The death toll reached 6,424 after another four people died from the virus. There are 2,702 active cases, 447 of which are in critical condition.
Bahrain has suspended all prayers and religious events at mosques for two weeks, effective from Thursday (Feb. 11), the Bahrain News Agency reported late Tuesday.
Friday prayers and sermons will continue to be aired live from the Ahmed Al Fateh Islamic Centre, in the presence of a limited number of worshippers.
The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments announced the two-week suspension, based on the religious opinion of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) and in line with the recommendations of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating COVID-19.
