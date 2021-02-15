Bihar 12th Result 2021 - BSEB Update on Date

Bihar Intermediate 2021 Result Date: The result of Bihar Intermediate, also called as Class 12th exams, held in February 2021, will be declared faster than last year, the Bihar School Board of Education (BSEB) said Monday.
Bihar Inter 12th exams were conducted from February 01 to 13, 2021. Wild speculations are on that the BSEB 12th result could be declared by the end of this months.
The BSEB however rubbished all these speculations saying the result will not be declared in this month, but will certainly be decalred faster than last year.
“The evaluation process will take some time, but can be faster than last year as the pandemic phase is almost over. There was a little trouble last year due to lockdown restrictions, but the board announced the class 12 result in record 40 days on March 24,” the board official told The Indian Express.
Bihar Class 12th exams of Science, Commerce and Arts last year were held between February 03 and 13, 2020. Bihar board had declared the 12th 2020 exam results of all the three streams on March 24 - in a record 40 days.
Some 12.05 lakh students had appeared for Class 12th Bihar board exams in 2020 when the board registered an overall pass percentage of 80.44. Steamwise, about 81.44% students have cleared the BSEB Inter 2020 exams in Arts, 93.26% in Commerce and 77.39% in Science.
This year the number of students who appeared for the Class XIIth exams have gone up. According to the BSEB data, about 13.50 lakh wrote the annual exam.
Once declared, BSEB 12th result will be available for download on the official website including biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in OR bsebssresult.com and bihar.indiaresults.com.
