Over 1.6mn appear for 10th 2021 exams in Bihar

Patna: The class 10 exams conducted by the Bihar School Examination Committee began on Wednesday amid tight security. In order to prevent malpractices in the exams being held in two shifts daily, strict arrangements have been made by the Committee.
A total of 1,525 centres have been set up across the state for this exam.
As many as 16,84,466 students are writing the class 10 exams this year, out of them 8,37,803 are girls and 8,46,663 are boys. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed at all examination centres.
Bihar School Examination Committee Chairman Anand Kishor said the candidates can enter the examination hall wearing shoes and socks but carrying of mobile phones, bluetooth, calculators, including all types of electronic devices, is prohibited inside the exam centre.
He said to check malpractices, the answer book and the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet will contain a picture of the candidate. This would be a similar picture as in the admit card of the candidate.
Many parents was seen at the exam centres before the exam started, but left after the exam began. The exams will continue till February 24.
Last year in 2020, a total of 14,94,071 students had appeared for the Bihar board 10th exam held from February 17 to 24. Of them 7,29,213 were boys and 7,64,858 girls.
BSEB Bihar 10th result was declared on May 26, 2020.
Meanwhile, Bihar board has completed conducting Class 12th Inter exams and students are now waiting for the result. The board on Monday said Bihar 12th 2021 result will be out in March.
