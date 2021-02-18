Delhi School Admissions 2021 (Open Seats) From Today - Key Points

Delhi School Admission 2021-22: The process for admission in Nursery, KG and Class 1 in as many as 1,700 private and recognised schools of Delhi NCR will begin from today i.e. Thursday February 18, according to the notification released on the official website edudel.nic.in.
The admission schedule released earlier said that the admission forms will be available - online on official websites as well as offline in all schools, from today. The last date of application is March 04, 2021.
The Delhi Education Department had earlier said that the entire admission process in private recognised will be fully online mode. On the other hand, admission in government schools will be in online as well as offline modes both.
The notification for admission in Delhi public schools will be released soon. Similarly, the government will also release soon admission notification for EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category for the academic year 2021-22.
Parents should note that the steps given above can varry from school to school. They should therefore read the instructions given on the respective school websites carefully before filling up the forms.
Start of admission: Thursday February 18, 2021.
Last date of admission: March 04, 2021.
Date of uploading details of students who have applied for admission under Open Seat: March 09, 2021.
Date of uploading Marks as per Point System given to each of the children: March 15, 2021.
Date to release the first slection list: March 20, 2021.
Dates to resolve queries of parents if any: March 22 to 23, 2021.
Date to release the first slection list: March 25, 2021.
ates to resolve queries of parents if any after the release of second list: March 26, 2021.
Closure of admission process: March 31, 2021.
Start of admission: Thursday February 18, 2021.
Last date of admission: March 04, 2021.
Date of uploading details of students who have applied for admission under Open Seat: March 09, 2021.
Date of uploading Marks as per Point System given to each of the children: March 15, 2021.
Date to release the first slection list: March 20, 2021.
Dates to resolve queries of parents if any: March 22 to 23, 2021.
Date to release the first slection list: March 25, 2021.
ates to resolve queries of parents if any after the release of second list: March 26, 2021.
Closure of admission process: March 31, 2021.
The government had earlier asked all the private schools across the national capital to upload the admission Criteria and Point System on the website (www.edudel.nic.in) by February 17, 2021, and upload the marks of the students by March 15, 2021.
Admission forms will be available at schools as well as in online mode till the last date, March 4, at a fee of Rs 25. The purchase of a prospectus is optional.
Lower Age Limit: 03 years for Pre-School (Nursery), 04 years Pre-Primary (KG), and 05 years for Class 1.
Upper Age Limit: 04 years for Pre-School (Nursery), 5 years for Pre-Primary (KG), and 06 years for Class 1, as of March 31, 2021.
A Monitoring cell chaired by the concerned deputy director (district) will ensure that each private school uploads their admission criteria on the DoE website.
As per the guidelines, seats available is General category is 75 per cent, in all private unaided and recognised schools in Delhi. While the remaining 25 per cent seats are reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).
Delhi Directorate of Education has already begun preparations for admission to the 25% quota seats for the Economically Weaker Sections and Disadvantaged Groups (EWS/DG) in private schools.
Parents should note that there are also some websites providing the facility for "Common Application Form" in some 350 Delhi schools. The Delhi government has however not endorsed these website. Anyone applying through such websites should do so on their own risk.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.