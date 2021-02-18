"Rail Roko": Farmers to stop trains from 12 to 4 today

New Delhi: In an attempt to intensify their protest which entered 84th today, farmers have called for a nationwide "Rail Roko" agitation Thursday.
The farmers demanding the repeal of 03 farm laws passed by the Narendra Modi government have assured that commuters will not be "harmed" during their 04-hour nation protest on Thursday.
Farmers said they will stop railway traffic from 12:00 pm to 04:00 pm today to press their demand. Farmers are also demanding the Modi government to enact a law to assure Minimum Support Price or MSP.
"As per the scheduled programme, we will stop trains for four hours from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday", Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rajendra Malik said.
"We will ensure that no harm is caused to railway property and passengers do not suffer any inconvenience. Drinking water and food packets will be provided to them", he said.
"We are not afraid of legal action and are prepared to go to jail", he added.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across all railway stations, especially in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has deployed 20 additional companies across the four states.
“Railways has appealed for peace. We will have additional security focus on Punjab, Haryana, UP and Bengal. 20 additional companies of RPF have been deployed. We appeal to everyone to maintain peace calling for peaceful protests so as not to inconvenience passengers,” a railway ministry spokesperson said.
The Uttar Pradesh government has put on alert all law enforcing agencies following the call for the rail blockade by the Sanyukt Kisan Sangharsh Samiti.
The railway ministry has put the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) on high alert. Senior officials conducted checking at railway stations and have identified vulnerable spots.
Farmer leaders have already been warned of legal action if they attempt to stop the trains.
In some regions, the railway authorities have sought deployment of provincial armed constabulary (PAC) to stop farmer leaders from occupying the railway tracks.
