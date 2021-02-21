World's 1st case of bird flu to human infection confirmed in Russia

Moscow: Russia has confirmed the first case of human infection with the avian influenza A (H5N8) virus in the world, a Russian sanitary official announced on Saturday.
Russia said that its scientists had detected the world's first case of transmission of the H5N8 strain of avian flu from birds to humans and had alerted the World Health Organization.
The scientists have isolated the genetic material of this bird flu virus in seven workers of a poultry farm in south Russia, where an outbreak among fowls was reported in December, said Anna Popova, head of the country's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, the Xinhua news agency reported.
All the necessary measures were taken immediately to protect humans and animals, and the infection did not spread further, she told a briefing.
All of the seven people who were infected are now feeling well, with only mild clinical symptoms, Popova said.
While the highly contagious strain H5N8 is lethal for birds, it had never before been reported to have spread to humans.
Popova praised "the important scientific discovery", saying "time will tell" if the virus can further mutate.
