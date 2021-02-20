Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: Upper age limit relaxed

Delhi Nursery Admission 2021-22: Delhi Education Department has announced 30-day relaxation in Upper Age Limit of students seeking admission in Nursery, KG and Class 1 for the academic year 2021-22.
Delhi Nursery, KG and Class 1 admission in private recognised schooled began on February 18. Last date of application is March 04, 2021.
“Age relaxation of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of heads of schools in the maximum as well as the minimum age limit for Nursery, KG and Class 1 admission", Delhi Education Department said in a notification released Friday.
Upper Age Limit is 04 years for Pre-School (Nursery), 5 years for Pre-Primary (KG), and 06 years for Class 1, as of March 31, 2021.
"The parents seeking age relaxation in respect of their ward can approach the concerned school principal/ HoS through a manual application for their consideration", Delhi Education Department said.
The admission schedule released earlier said that the admission forms will be available - online on official websites as well as offline in all schools, from February 18, 2021.
Admission forms will be available at schools as well as in online mode till the last date, March 4, at a fee of Rs 25. The purchase of a prospectus is optional, the department said.
The government had earlier asked all the private schools across the national capital to upload the admission Criteria and Point System on the website (www.edudel.nic.in) by February 17, 2021, and upload the marks of the students by March 15, 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.