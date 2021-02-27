Maharashtra HSC 12th 2021 Time Table (Final) released

Maharashtra Class 12 HSC 2021 Time Table: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Firday released on its official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in the Time Table (Date sheet) of the Maharashtra HSC (also known as Class XII and Class 12th) 2021 exams.
The students who wish to access the Maharashtra HSC 2021 time table in PDF can do so by directly jumping to the official website time table page by clicking here:
According to the Time Table released on the MSBSHSE official website the HSC Class 12 or Class XIIth 2021 Arts, Science and Commerce stream exams (Vocational as well as General) will begin on April 23 and end on May 21, 2021.
According to the Maharashtra 12th Time Table, the first paper to be held on April 23, 2021 will be of English language and the last paper to be held on May 21, 2021 will be of Child Development and Defence Studies. All papers will start at 10:30 am in the morning.
The all-important Mathematics and Statistics will be held on Friday May 07, 2021.
Physics along withnCo-operation (A/C) will be held on Monday May 03, Chemistry paper will be held on Wednesday May 05 and Biology paper will be conducted on Tuesday May 11, 2021.
The MSBSHE had also released Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2021 according to which the Maharashtra board 2021 SSC exams will be conducted between April 29 and May 20, 2021.
Students should note that Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exam is normally conducted in the months of February and March. This year however the exams are delayed because of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
The state government had earlier said that the 10th and 12th board exams will be held in offline mode though classes are running in online mode.
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) during the months of February and March through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is an autonomous body constituted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The office of the board at present is in Pune.
