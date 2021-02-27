Maharashtra SSC 10th 2021 Time Table (Final) released

Maharashtra Class 10 SSC 2021 Time Table: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Firday released on its official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in the Time Table (Date sheet) of the Maharashtra SSC (also known as Class X and Class 10 Matric) 2021 exams.
The students who wish to access the Maharashtra SSC 2021 time table in PDF can do so by directly jumping to the official website time table page by clicking here:
SSC 2021 Time Table Direct Link
According to the Time Table released on the MSBSHSE official website the SSC Class 10 or Class X 2021 exam will begin on April 29 and end on May 20, 2021.
According to the Maharashtra 10th Time Table, the first paper to be held on April 29, 2021 will be of first language (Hindi, Urdu, Marathi and others) and the last paper to be held on May 20, 2021 will be of Second ot Third language. All papers will start at 10:30 am in the morning.
The all-important Mathematics Paper I (Alegbra) will be held on Saturday May 08, 2021 whereas Mathematics Paper II (Geometry) will be held on Monday May 10, 2021.
Science and Technology Paper I will be held on Wednesday May 12, 2021 whereas Sceince and Technology Paper II will be held on Saturday May 15, 2021.
The MSBSHE had also released Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2021 according to which the Maharashtra board 2021 HSC exams will be conducted between April 23 and May 21, 2021.
Students should note that Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams are normally conducted in the months of March. This year however the exams are delayed because of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The state government had earlier said that the 10th and 12th board exams will be held in offline mode though classes are running in online mode.
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) during the months of February and March through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is an autonomous body constituted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The office of the board at present is in Pune.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.