Start CBSE schools for Urdu medium students too, BMC urged

Mumbai: BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has been requested to start new CBSE schools for Urdu medium students too.
This demand was made by Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and Corporator Rais Shaikh.
The Mumbai Municipal Corporation had earlier decided to to redesignate all its schools as 'Mumbai Public Schools'.
To start with, the biggest civic body in India had also decided to start 10 new CBSE schools for Marathi medium students besides developing 20 out of 63 playgrounds in phases to improve school infrastructure.
The announcement to upgrade its 963 upper primary and 224 secondary schools to bring them on par with the ICSE/CBSE boards was made by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Commissioner I.S. Chahal on February 03.
Welcoming the BMC decision to upgrade its schools to the level of CBSE and ICSE, Rais Shaikh in a letter to Iqbal Singh Chahal said poor students of Urdu medium schools too deserve to study in CBSE schools.
"Marathi medium schools in Mumbai enroll 90,000 students. On the other hand, the number of Urdu medium students exceeds 100,000", Rais Shaikh said.
"Hence, the BMC should also start 10 new CBSE schools for Urdu medium students", he said.
