MAH Engineering Admission 2020 Final Merit List - Direct Link

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E./B.Tech) Admission 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website mahacet.org today i.e. Wednesday January 06, 2021 Final Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell will also publish today i.e. January 6, 2021 Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I on its official website.
Candidates should also note that the CET Cell has not confirmed any specific time to release the two important documents. However, Seat Matrix will be released first, and after few hours Final Merit List will be published.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on January 17, 2021. Online submission for FE Admission Round 2 Counselling will start on January 18, 2021.
Display of Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: January 02, 2021.
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: January 03 to 04, 2021.
Display of the Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: January 06, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: January 06, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: January 07 to 09, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 13, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: January 14 to 16, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 17, 2021.
Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech First Year Engineering (FE) under graduate course is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in Engineering course should clear one of the two entrance tests.
