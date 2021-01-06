MAH Pharmacy Admission 2020 Final Merit List - Direct Link

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is scheduled to publish on its official website ph2020.mahacet.org today i.e. Wednesday January 06, 2021 Final Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Undergraduate B Pharmacy and Postgraduate Pharm D courses.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell will also publish today i.e. January 6, 2021 Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I on its official website.
Candidates should also note that the CET Cell has not confirmed any specific time to release the two important documents. However, Pharmacy Seat Matrix will be released first, and after few hours, Final Merit List will be published.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that B Pharm CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on January 15, 2021. Online submission for Pharmacy Round 2 Counselling will start on January 16, 2021.
Display of Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: January 02, 2021.
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: January 03 to 04, 2021.
Display of Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: January 06, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: January 06, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: January 07 to 09, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 11, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: January 12 to 14, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 15, 2021.
Display of Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: January 02, 2021.
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: January 03 to 04, 2021.
Display of Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: January 06, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: January 06, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: January 07 to 09, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 11, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: January 12 to 14, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 15, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had started through its official website online registration for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D for the year 2020-21 from December 9.
The last date of registration was fixed as Dcemeber 14. It was later extended till December 21, and then again till Dec 30.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.