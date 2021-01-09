Maharashtra B.Arch 2020 CAP Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link

Maharashtra Architecture CAP Round 1 Allotment 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell in co-ordination with DTE Maharashtra is set to display today i.e. Saturday January 09, 2021 on its official website cet20.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I of candidates who have applied for Admission to First Year Bachelor of Architecure (B.Arch) for the academic year 2020-21.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has just mentioned date and not a specific time to release and publish B Arch allotment result. It will however published it by todau evening.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had published on December 31, 2020 Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to the Five Year Full Time Architecture program (B. Arch) Course for the academic year 2020-21.
The Final Merit List after correction was released on January 4, 2021.
Online registration: December 8 to 12, 2020.
Release of Provisional Merit List: December 31, 2020.
Relese of B Arch Final Merit List: January 4, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: January 4, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: January 5 to 7, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 9, 2021.
Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: January 10 to 12, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: January 10 to 12, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 13, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: January 18, 2021.
Maharashtra CET Cell had started on December 8 online registration for admission to first year B Arch course. The last date of application was December 21.
Till 2019, DTE Maharashtra was the admission authority for admission in five year architecture course. This year too DTE Maharashtra is coordinating with Maharashtra Common Entrance Cell for admission in B Arch course.
