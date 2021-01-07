'Trump's 9/11 Attack': Condemnations pour in as mob storms Capitol

[Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol on Wednesday January 6, 2021. (Photo: J. Scott/AP)]
Washington: The whole of America is in shock and outrage even as world leaders rushed to codemn the attack on US Capitol Building in D.C. where the final process to confirm Biden's victory over Donald Trump was underway.
"Today was Donald Trump's 9/11 Attack on America", this is how Keith Theodore Olbermann, an American sports and political commentator and writer, titled an over 2 minute video message posted on Twitter.
"Trump must immediately be removed as president", he ended his video - full of strong condemnation of what Trump supporters did to Capitol Wednesday.
A woman was killed in gunfire inside Capitol building after Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building to disrupt the democratic functioning of Congress as it was in the middle of ratifying the election of Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President.
MAGA rioters stormed a group of journalists, and now actively destroying media equipment while shouting “F*ck fake news”. Welcome to Donald Trump’s America. pic.twitter.com/j9JkCfKJaR— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 6, 2021
MAGA rioters stormed a group of journalists, and now actively destroying media equipment while shouting “F*ck fake news”. Welcome to Donald Trump’s America. pic.twitter.com/j9JkCfKJaR
"This is not protest, it's insurrection," Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware. "This is not dissent. It's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition."
Senators Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Braun of Indiana and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia meanwhile said in light of the violence they would stand down from planned objections to Biden’s win.
Loeffler said that the “violence, the lawlessness, and siege of the halls of Congress” were a “direct attack” on the “sanctity of the American democratic process.”
Condemning the violence DC, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the scenes on Capitol Hill as “disgraceful”.
"The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power”, he wrote on Twitter.
Germany’s foreign minister Heiko Maas was similarly direct, saying contempt for democratic institutions has a devastating effects and enemies of democracy would be “pleased by these incredible images from Washington DC”.
“From inflammatory words come violent actions — on the steps of the Reichstag and now in the Capitol,” said Maas, an apparent reference to the 1933 Reichstag fire that the Nazi party used as a pretext to seize power in Germany.
“Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of American voters and stop trampling on democracy", Maas added.
Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, said his fellow citizens were “disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour”.
“Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld — and it will be", Trudeau wrote on Twitter.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.