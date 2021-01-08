Institutional Round MBBS, BDS: Maha CET Cell releases eligible candidates list

Maharashtra NEET UG 2020 Admission: The Maharashtra CET Cell has published on its official website the list of candidates eligible for Institutional Round of admission in first year MBBS and BDS courses in government and private medical colleges.
The Maharashtra CET Cell released today in PDF the lists of eligible candidates for Institutional Round for MBBS and BDS courses in Private/Unaided/Minority Institutes for State as well as Institutional Quota.
The CET Cell has also released today Provisional Vacancy Position for Institutional Level Round in Private/Unaided/Minority Institutes for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) Courses.
The eligible candidates list is based on the information provided by them in the registration form.
The admission will take place only after the verification of Original Certificates at the admitting College.
The benefit of reservation will only be available upon production and successful verification of the requisite documents.
The eligible desirous candidate must apply in person/any person to respective college in prescribe format separately for State Quota and institutional Quota between January 9 to 11, 2021.
"Date of publication of Quota wise Merit list, 1st Selection List and Wait List separately at notice board and the web site of respective Colleges is January 11, 2021", CET Cell said.
"The link of college website will be available on State CET Cell Website", it said.
"Date of publication of quota wise list of joined candidates and vacancy after 1st Selection List is January 14, 2021", the CET Cell said.
The Date of Publication of 2nd selection list from the waitlisted candidates of respective quota wise list is also January 14, candidates should note.
The Maharashtra CET Cell has also published today the Selection List of Mop-up Round III on its official website. Selection List of Mop-up Round IV will be published on January 13, 2021.
