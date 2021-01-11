Maharashtra Pharmacy CAP Round 1 Allotment 2020 - Direct Link

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website ph2020.mahacet.org today i.e. Monday January 11, 2021 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I for the candidates who have applied for Admission in First Year B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has mentioned just date to publish the Round 1 allotment result. It has not confirmed any time. But CAP Round 1 result will be published by today evening.
Final Merit List and Category Wise Seat Matrix for CAP Round I of Maharashtra B.Pharm/Pharm D Counselling was released on January 06, 2021.
Display of Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: January 06, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: January 06, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: January 07 to 09, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 11, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: January 12 to 14, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 15, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: January 20, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had started through its official website online registration for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D for the year 2020-21 from December 9.
The last date of registration was fixed as Dcemeber 14. It was later extended till December 21, and then again till Dec 30.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that B Pharm CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on January 15, 2021. Online submission for Pharmacy Round 2 Counselling will start on January 16, 2021.
