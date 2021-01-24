AILET 2021 Registration starts, Apply before May 20

New Delhi: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has started through its official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in on Saturday online registration for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2021) conducted for admission to five year BA LLB, LLM, and PhD programmes.
Online registration for AILET 2021 started on Saturday January 23. The last date of application is May 20, 2021.
Senior Secondary School Examination (10+2 System) or Equivalent Examination with 45% marks (40% in case of SC/ST/Persons with Disability).
The candidates appearing for the 12ths examination in 2021are eligible to apply.
Foreign Nationals/OCI/PIO are exempted from AILET, but should have 65% marks in the qualifying examination.
LL.B. or an equivalent law degree with 50% marks (45% in case of SC/ST/ Persons with Disabilities). The candidates appearing for final year LL.B. annual examination in 2021 are eligible to apply.
Foreign Nationals/OCI/PIO are exempted from AILET.
LL.M. or an equivalent law degree with 55% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/ Persons with Disabilities). Foreign Nationals are exempted from AILET.
AILET-21 will be conducted on June 20, 2021 in offline mode in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi,Gandhinagar, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad,Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Silchar, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.
Interested candidates should apply online on payment of application fee of Rs.3,050/- (Rupees Three Thousand Fifty Only). Application fee in case of SC/ST and Persons with Disability (PWD) is Rs.1,050/- (Rupees One thousand Fifty Only).
Below Poverty Line (BPL) applicants of SC/ST category are exempted from application fee.
