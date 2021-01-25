Maharashtra BE/BTech CAP Round 2 Result 2020 - Direct Link

Maharashtra Egineering CAP Round 2 Allotment 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell in coordination with DTE Maharashtra is set to publish today i.e. Monday January 25, 2021 on its official website fe2020.mahacet.org Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II of candidates registered for admission in First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses.
Candidates should also note the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of CAP Round 2 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, FE CAP Round 2 result will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell had published on January 6, 2021 Final Merit List and Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I on its official website. CAP Round 1 result was on the other hand published on January 13, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell had published on January 21, 2021 on its official website fe2020.mahacet.org Vacant Seats for CAP Round II conducted for Admission to First Year Bachelor of Engineering and Technology (B.E/B.Tech) for the academic year 2020-21.
Display of Provisional Allotment of MHT CET CAP Round-I: January 13, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 21, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II through candidate’s Login by the Candidate. (The Candidate who have already submitted and confirmed option form shall be able to unconfirmed option form only once.): January 21 to 23, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: January 25, 2021.
Reporting and admission confirmation: January 26 to 30, 2021.
Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech First Year Engineering (FE) under graduate course is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in Engineering course should clear one of the two entrance tests.
