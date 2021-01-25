Maharashtra Pharmacy CAP Round 2 Result 2020 - Direct Link

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website ph2020.mahacet.org today i.e. Monday January 25, 2021 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II for the candidates who have applied for Admission in First Year B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses.
Candidates should also note the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of Pharmacy CAP Round 2 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, Pharmacy CAP Round 2 result will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell had published on January 6, 2021 Final Merit List and Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I on its official website. CAP Round 1 result was on the other hand published on January 06, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell had published on January 21, 2021 on its official website ph2020.mahacet.org Vacant Seats for CAP Round II conducted for Admission to First Year Pharamcy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) admissiom for the academic year 2020-21.
Display of Provisional Allotment of B Pharmacy CAP Round-I: January 11, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 21, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II through candidate’s Login by the Candidate. (The Candidate who have already submitted and confirmed option form shall be able to unconfirmed option form only once.): January 21 to 22, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: January 25, 2021.
Reporting and admission confirmation: January 27 to 29, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had started through its official website online registration for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D for the year 2020-21 from December 9.
The last date of registration was fixed as Dcemeber 14. It was later extended till December 21, and then again till Dec 30.
