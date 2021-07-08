KEAM 2021 deferred due to date clash with JEE Main

KEAM 2021: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala has postponed Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Entrance Exam due to be held on July 24, 2021.
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala said KEAM 2021 has been postponed because NTA is conducting JEE Main 2021 in the last week of July.
“As the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) is scheduled to be conducted during the last week of July 2021, the Entrance Examination for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses (KEAM), scheduled to be conducted on 24.07.2021, is postponed”, CEE Kerala said.
“The revised date will be announced later”, it added.
The NTA had announced that the remaining two sessions of JEE Main - earlier scheduled to be held in April and May, will now be held from July 20, 2021.
KEAM is conducted every year for admission in first year BArch, BTech, Medical and Pharmacy related courses in institutes in the state.
Candidates planning admission to various engineering and pharmacy courses in Kerala have to appear and qualify the Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination to be conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala.
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala had started through its official website cee.kerala.gov.in from June 1, 2021 receiving Online Application for KEAM 2021.
The last date of application was June 21.
