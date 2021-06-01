KEAM 2021 application starts, Last date June 21

KEAM 2021 Registration: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala has started through its official website cee.kerala.gov.in from today i.e. Tuesday June 1, 2021 receiving Online Application for KEAM 2021.
1. Click here to go to the direct link on the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on “KEAM 2021 – Online Application”
3. Click on “Registration” on the right side of the newly opened page.
4. Read the given instructions carefully and mark all checkboxes under “Declarations”
5. Click on “Proceed for Registration” and fill the form.
Candidates should note that last date to apply for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Entrance Exam is June 21, 2021 till 05:00 pm.
The Last date of Certificates Uploading (except Nativity and Date of Birth proof) however is June 30, 2021 up to 05:00 pm.
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) had earlier said KEAM 2021 will be held on July 24, 2021.
KEAM is conducted every year for admission in first year BArch, BTech, Medical and Pharmacy related courses in institutes in the state.
Candidates planning admission to various engineering and pharmacy courses in Kerala have to appear and qualify the Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination to be conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala.
KEAM consists of two papers. Paper 1 is based on Physics and Chemistry subjects. Paper 2 is based on Mathematics. Both papers are normally held from morning 10:00 am to 12:30 pm on two separate days.
Each paper consists of 120 questions which each carry 4 marks. Every incorrect answer will result in the loss of 1 mark.
KEAM 2021 result will be released in the form of a Merit List giving the rank to students. Students successfully passing KEAM 2021 are then invited for the counselling process.
