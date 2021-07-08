MHT CET 2021 last date of application extended

MHT CET 2021: Maharashtra CET Cell has extended the last date of application and online registration of MHT CET 2021 till July 15.
MHT CET is conducted in online mode for admission to first year Engineering (BE), Pharmacy (B Pharm) and Agriculture courses.
The last date of MHT CET 2021 was earlier fixed as July 7.
The CET cell had earlier said that students willing to appear for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) can register online till July 15, 2021 by paying late fees. The CET Cell said they do not need to pay any extra fee in the period.
“The last date to apply for MHT CET 2021 has been extended till July 15”, the CET Cell said in a notification released today.
“It is also to be noted that a student registering from July 8 to 15, 2021 will not need to pay any extra fee”, the CET Cell said.
The CET Cell is yet to announce the date and schedule of MHT CET to be conducted for the 2021-22 academic year.
The CET Cell had started receiving online application for MHT CET 2021 from June 8 without announcing the date and schedule of the exam.
The entrance exam conducted for admission in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses this year has become important because of the cancellation of the CBSE and state board 12th (HSC) exams.
The CET is normally held in May and the result is declared by June end. This year however it is delayed because of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.
