MHT CET 2021 registration begins, Last date of application July 7

MHT CET 2021 Registration: The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has started receiving online application through its website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org for MHT CET 2021 from Tuesday June 08, 2021.
Candidate who want to appear for MHT CET 2021 should apply (without late fees) before July 07, 2021 and with late fee before July 15, 2021.
Follow the steps given below to apply for MHT CET 2021.
1. Click here to go to official website: MHT CET 2021 Registration Website.
2. Click on the link marked with "Registration for New Candidates".
3. Read all instructions carefully and click on OK.
4. Select Type of Registration - Aadhaar on Non Aadhaar.
5. Fill the Personal Information, Contact Information, Reservation, Bank Account details, Education 6. Details and Details required for MHT-CET 2021.
7. Enter and save for future reference an appropriate Password.
8. Enter Security Key
9.
Click on Register button.
9.
Candidates should that applications after the last date July 7 should be charged a late fee of Rs 500. The last date of application with late fee is July 15, 2021 upto 11:59 pm.
Fee should be paid only in Online Mode. No offline payment will be accepeted, the CET Cell said. Date of release of admit card (Hall Ticket), result declaration and other important dates will be shared later.
MAH CET 2021, also known as MHT CET 2021 conducted for admission in First Tear Bachelor in Engineering or Technology/Bachelor in Pharmacy, and Agricultural Education will be held by July end or August first week. The final date will be announced soon.
Since 2019, MHT CET is being held in Online Mode i.e Computer Based Test (CBT).
The Mah CET Cell said the questions will be based on the syllabus of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education – 80% weightage to 12th curriculum and remaining 20% will be based on 11th syllabus.
“MHT CET will be at par with JEE Main and NEET conducted at the national level”, the CET Cell said about the difficulty level.
MHT CET is held annually in the month of May. This year however the entrance test is delayed because of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
MHT CET this year has become more important as the 12th board exam has been cancelled and CET score could play a key role in admission process and counselling.
In another major decision, the Maharashtra government has decided to conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission in undergraduate courses like BSc, BCom, BA and other non-professional courses. Admission to these courses was up till now done solely on the basis of 12th marks.
