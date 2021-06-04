Maharashtra officially announces cancellation of HSC 2021 exams

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021: In line with the expectation and the most likely decision as hinted by the State Education Ministry, Maharashtra on Thursday official announced the cancellation of HSC or 12th higher secondary exam for the year 2021.
The decision follows similar move announced by the CBSE, CICSE and a number of other states boards in India.
Maharashtra cabinet had earlier given its nod to cancel the Class 12h exam in the wake of the prevailing pandemic situation.
The decision later also received favour from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
The SDMA gave the final approval to the proposal submitted by the state school education department on Wednesday saying safety and health of the students are of prime importance for the government.
The Maharashtra government had earlier cancelled the Class 10 exam for the year 2021.
Regarding HSC result 2021, State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said modalities of assessment policy will be decided soon.
“The state board’s assessment policy for Class XII students and the date of the declaring results will be announced soon. We are committed to evaluating students accurately,” she told reporters.
Following the Central government’s decision to cancel the CBSE 12th exam, the Supreme Court of India too asked the government to make public its assessment and evaluation policy within two weeks.
The move followed by teachers, parents, students and education experts seeking transparency and fairness in the evaluation process.
Conducted by CBSE and CISCE at the central level and local boards at state level, 12th annual exam is important and treated as benchmark and one of the key criteria for admission in medical, engineering and other professional courses.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.