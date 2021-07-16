Tributes, telling pictures captured by Danish Siddiqui trend on Twitter – Watch

[Danish Siddiqui on July 13, 2021 in Afghanistan - three days before death.]
Mumbai: Tributes are pouring in for Pulitzer Prize winner Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui and some of the recent moments captured by him have set internet on fire.
Danish Siddiqui was killed in Afghanistan on Friday while on a reporting assignment, Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay said.
“My condolences to the family and friends of Danish Siddiqui. I appeal to GOI to facilitate bringing his mortal remains back home at the earliest”, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.
In his condolence message, RJD President Tejashwi Yadav wrote:
“I am shocked at the death of acclaimed photo journalist #DanishSiddiqui and offer my deepest condolences to his family and friends! His commitment to journalism was unparalleled and shall forever remain close to our hearts. May his soul Rest In Peace!!”
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in a Twitter message soon after Danish Siddiqui’s death wrote:
“I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of @dansiddiqui who, through his camera lens, had brought to us the devastation of pandemics, pogroms and humanitarian crises. His death gives a message to the world once again to shun violence and terrorism in any form. #DanishSiddiqui.”
“I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of @dansiddiqui who, through his camera lens, had brought to us the devastation of pandemics, pogroms and humanitarian crises. His death gives a message to the world once again to shun violence and terrorism in any form. #DanishSiddiqui.”
Danish Siddiqui was constantly capturing Afghan happenings in his camera, and was informing people through his social media posts.
Shive Sena leader and actress Urmila Matondkar shared some of the recent photos of Danish Siddqui to pay her tributes to the slain photo journalist.
Work of Art Some of d pictures by @dansiddiqui RIP#danishsiddiqui pic.twitter.com/rJalcEZ2UM— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) July 16, 2021
Work of Art Some of d pictures by @dansiddiqui RIP#danishsiddiqui pic.twitter.com/rJalcEZ2UM
Siddiqui was a student of Jamia University and his father has been a professor at the university. He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for his coverage of the Rohingya issue.
Recently he was in the headlines for capturing the critical moments during ant-CAA and anti-NRC protest, later during Delhi riots, and very recently mass cremation of Covid-19 victims in Delhi.
Another Twitter user shared these telling pictures to pay tribute to Danish Siddiqui.
some of the most famous pictures clicked by @dansiddiqui, A Pulitzer winning journalist. RIP #DanishSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/LLF3kEl9ok— Tribal Army (@TribalArmy) July 16, 2021
some of the most famous pictures clicked by @dansiddiqui, A Pulitzer winning journalist. RIP #DanishSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/LLF3kEl9ok
Many of these photographs were published by leading national and international dailies, along with reports that had caused much embarrassment to Narendra Modi government.
"History of recent India will be remembered through the pics of Danish Siddiqui", a Twitter user wrote.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while mourning the death of Danish Siddiqui wrote:
"Deeply saddened by the passing of Danish Siddiqui. We have lost a photo journalist par excellence whose work underscored his committment to humanity. Heartfelt condolences. #danishsiddiqui."
"Deeply saddened by the passing of Danish Siddiqui. We have lost a photo journalist par excellence whose work underscored his committment to humanity. Heartfelt condolences. #danishsiddiqui."
AICC Incharge of Congress Telangana Manickam Tagore in his condolence message wrote: "We lost the man who took the real story of Covid deaths in India . Shocking to hear it . #danishsiddiqui RIP."
National Convenor, Congress, Hasiba, while mourning the sudden death of Danish Siddiqui wrote:
"He told stories through his pictures. He fought for the oppressed with his lens. We have lost a brilliant and fearless photojournalist today. Rest in Peace, #DanishSiddiqui. This is a big loss to humanity."
"He told stories through his pictures. He fought for the oppressed with his lens. We have lost a brilliant and fearless photojournalist today. Rest in Peace, #DanishSiddiqui. This is a big loss to humanity."
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.