12th Board Exam 2021: Maharashtra, UP, West Bengal to take a call today

12th Board Exams 2021: Education ministries in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana and other states will decide by today evening whether to hold or cancel 12th board exams.
The 12th board exams by all states remain postponed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation.
Owing to the fact that the pandemic situation is yet to come under control, Narendra Modi government Tuesday cancel the CBSE 12th exam. The CBSE 12th exam was earlier postponed while CBSE 10th exam was cancelled.
As per the latest update now 10th and 12th both exams are cancelled.
The decision to postpone CBSE 12th exam was taken after a strong demand by teachers and parents of the students. At least three PILs seeking cancellation of 12th board exam were also filed in the Supreme Court of India.
The centre’s decision to cancel the CBSE Class XII exams has put pressure on all states to reconsider their decision to conduct the 12th exam amid the pandemic.
While announcing the decision to cancel the CBSE 12th board, the government said health and safety of the students is its top priority.
Parents in various states cite the same reasoning to demand cancellation of 12th exam conducted by local boards.
Amid the rising demands from teachers and parents, Maharashtra State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad Tuesday hinted that the state could also take a similar decision.
“The state government believes health and safety of children are above everything else. After consulting Education Department officials, we will soon announce the decision for Maharashtra State Board for Higher and Secondary School Class XII exams.”
Maharashtra is among the states which is worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The HSC exams in the state has been postponed twice due to the alarming condition.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) as per the schedule announced earlier have called a joint news conference Wednesday to announce the revsied date and schedule of Class X and XII board examinations.
Sources in the state Education Department said that the heads of both Boards are to make their final announcement at 2 pm on Wednesday. The joint press conference had not been cancelled till press time.
However, after the cancellation of CBSE 12th board, West Bengal is under immense pressure to follow suit. What decision the state takes will become clear by today afternoon.
Uttar Pradesh Tuesday said that it will reconsider its decision to hold the Class XII board examinations.
Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said a decision will be taken after a meeting under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
On May 29, the state had announced the cancellation of the Class X exams and had said the Class XII examinations would likely be held in the second week of July
Haryana has already announced to cancel the 12th board exams.The decision was taken in line with the centre vis-a-vis CBSE 12th.
“We are going with the decision taken by the Centre and have decided to cancel the board exams,” he said.
"The HBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class XII students and modalities for this will be worked out soon", the minister said.
Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has said that the final decision about holding the 12th board exams will be taken during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday after consultation with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
The Tamil Nadu school education department has called a meeting on Thursday to take a decision on holding the 12th board exams conducted by the state.
Gujarat on the other hand said it will go ahead with its decision to conduct the 12th board exams. It has in fact released the revised schedule to conduct the exam starting from July 1, 2021.
