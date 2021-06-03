CWUR Ranking 2021: AMU 24th, Jamia 50th best in India

Aligarh: Even as the Covid pandemic has left universities across India in uncertainty and mounting complications, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) continues to get its academic credentials recognised both at international and national levels.
The university has now been placed 24th among Indian universities and 1139th in the list of top 2000 institutions of the world by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).
On the other hand, Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi has been ranked 50th in National ranking and 1710 in global ranking.
IIM Ahmedabad, Indian Institute of Science and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) are top 3 universities in India, according to CWUR 2021-22 ranking.
"It is a moment of satisfaction for the whole AMU fraternity", said AMU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor while congratulating faculty members and students for securing a rank in the topmost academic institutions.
Prof Mansoor added that the remarkable success, which has come due to the collective and sustained efforts of teachers and students, continues to raise the status of the university in India and abroad.
"CWUR, has ranked AMU on the basis of robust indicators such as 'Quality of Education' measured by a number of university's alumni who have won major academic distinctions relative to the university's size, 'Alumni Employment' in accordance to the number of university alumni securing top executive positions at world's largest companies relative to the university's size, 'Quality of Faculty' in terms of the number of faculty members who have won major academic distinctions and 'Research Performance' as a result of research output, high-quality publications, influence and citations", said Prof Salim Beg (Chairman, Committee for Ranking).
The CWUR is a leading consulting organization providing policy advice, strategic insights, and consulting services to governments and universities to improve educational and research outcomes. It is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
