Uttar Pradesh too decides to cancel 12th board exam

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has cancelled the UP Class 12 board exams 2021, due to the Covid pandemic.
Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, made this announcement here on Thursday.
He said that the decision to cancel UPMSP class 12 board examination was taken at a crucial meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
As many as 26 lakh students were to take the class 12 examinations this year.
Uttar Pradesh decided to cancel the 12th board exam two days after the Centre and a number of other states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, took similar decision in the wake of Coronavirus disease.
Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government had cancelled the Class 10 Board examinations.
Sharma said that students will be promoted on a formula that has been set up on internal assessment.
