Video: Palestinian teen searches for his memories from under Gaza rubble

[A Palestinian child, Omar Alhadeede, the sole survivor of his family, looks at a photo of his brothers, killed by the recent Israeli bombing on Gaza. (Image tweeted by Aya Isleem)]
Gaza: A heart wrenching video of a Palestinian teen searching for his memories from under the rubble of his home razed to ground in the recent Israeli bombing has gone viral.
“What are these?” the boy is asked.
“Flower”, the boy replies even as tears roll down his cheek.
“From home”, he says when asked from where he got them.
This little child is searching for his memories from under the rubble of his house destroyed in the recent Israeli onslaught on Gaza.[r] pic.twitter.com/ZaoZeGB7FV— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) June 3, 2021
This little child is searching for his memories from under the rubble of his house destroyed in the recent Israeli onslaught on Gaza.[r] pic.twitter.com/ZaoZeGB7FV
The boy says he was at his grandparent’s home when it was bombed by the Israelis.
Giving estimate of Gaza damage cost, Housing Ministry said 16,800 housing units had been damaged. Of those, 1,800 had become unfit for living and 1,000 were destroyed completely.
The Hamas media office estimated the bombardments had caused $40 million in damage to factories and the strip’s industrial zone and other industrial facilities, in addition to $22 million in damage to the energy sector.
Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 people in 11 days of conflict, the health ministry in Gaza says.
A barrage of thousands of rockets and other fire from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Arab-Israeli teenager, medics say. Some 357 people in Israel were wounded before the two sides agreed for a ceasefire on May 21, 2021.
Many independent analysts have claimed that the latest Hamas-Israel was another attempt by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remain in power.
However, as per the latest update, even the bloody war has not saved Netanyahu and all indications are that his days in officer are numbered.
Latest news from Israel said, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid have agreed to form a coalition to oust Netanyahu.
Many Palestinians in West Bank and Gaza have dismissed a change in the Israeli government, saying Bennett, the nationalist leader and former defence minister due to replace Netanyahu, would likely pursue the same right-wing agenda.
Bassem al-Salhi, a representative of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), said the prime minister-designate was no less extreme than Netanyahu.
“He will make sure to express how extreme he is in the government,” he said.
On Thursday, the Hamas-run Ministry of Agriculture in Gaza announced that it has stopped importing Israeli fruits after the Jewish state banned the export of vegetables from the besieged enclave to the West Bank and abroad.
"Israel banned the export of 15 different kinds of agricultural products, mainly tomatoes and cucumbers from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank and abroad," the Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Israel had closed the Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza for four weeks, allowing only medical equipment and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.