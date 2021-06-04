Four, including Zaibul Nisha, of Odisha are AITT 2020 toppers

Bhubaneswar: Zaibul Nisha, a Muslim girl from Odisha, is among the four toppers of All India Trade Test (AITT) 2020.
Close to 24 lakh candidates had appeared in the national level test conducted under the Craftsmen Training Scheme.
In an impressive performance, all top four positions of AITT 2020 have been secured by Odisha professionals.
Besides Zaibul Nisha, other AITT toppers are Pooja Mahar, Sai Charan Das and Birendra Seth.
A beaming Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, has congratulated the four on their historic success.
"CM @Naveen_Odisha congratulated @skilled_odisha professionals - Zaibul Nisha, Pooja Mahar, Sai Charan Das & Birendra Seth for making it to top 10 in the Craftsmen Training Scheme. CM expressed happiness that concerted effort to build a robust skill ecosystem is being recognized”, a message posted on CMO Odisha official Twitter handle said.
Odisha Skill Development Authority too is on cloud nine after the success of Odisha professionals.
"#SkilledInOdisha professionals ace it again at the national level! Glad to share that 4 of our professionals - Zaibul Nisha, Pooja Mahar, Sai Charan Das & Birendra Seth are national toppers Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) - All India TradeTest 2020", it wrote on its Twitter handle.
All India Trade Test (AITT) is conducted by the Directorate General of Training under the aegis of National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) for its various schemes. The exam is held twice a year.
The Craftsmen Training Scheme is implemented through about 15,000 Industrial Training Institutes (it is) in 137 trades.
The AITT is held at the end of the training year. Candidates who qualify in the AITT are awarded National Trade Certificates (NTC).
