Central Vista Project should not harm mosques: Jamiat Ulema

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulema e Hind, the largest representative body of Muslims in India, has asked the Narendra Modi government in New Delhi to make sure that the safety of five mosques surrounding the Central Vista Project is maintained at all cost.
Central Vista Project refers to the on-going redevelopment to revamp the Central Vista, India's central administrative area located near Raisina Hill, New Delhi. The area was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens and Sir Herbert Baker during British colonial rule and was retained by the Government of India after independence.
The Narendra Modi government is planning to do the entire a makeover of the entire area, and build a new Parliament Building and Prime Minister Residence, besides other administrative buildings.
“The mosques surrounding the Central Vista Project should be protected at all cost and there should not be any damage to them because of the on-going developmental work”, President of Jamiat Ulema e Hind Mahmood Madani said in a letter written to Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.
“The mosques should be preserved at all cost. No other alternate will be accepted”, he added.
The Jamiat has listed five mosques that are at risk because of the on-going development work under the Central Vista Project. These mosques are Zabta Ganj Masjid (Man Singh Road), Rakab Ganj Masjid (Near Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib), Krishi Bhawan Masjid (Krishi Bhawan), Sunehri Bagh Masjid (near Udyog Bhawan) and the one located inside the Vice President Residence compound.
A delegation of the Jamiat led by its General Secretary Hakimuddin Qasmi had recently visited these mosques to ascertain their latest situation.
“These mosques are part of the great Indian tradition and heritage. Besides, they are symbols of India’s composite culture. Any harm to these mosques will be a great loss for the country”, Mahmood Madani said.
“The government should devise and make public a fool-proof plan and strategy to protect these mosques”, Madani said.
The Jamiat also requested Hardeep Singh Puri to felicitate a visit of the Jamiat delegation to the mosque located inside Vice President’s residence to check and confirm its latest status.
