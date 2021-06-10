KVS Admission First List (2021-22) on June 23

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021-22: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will hold draw of lots and publish Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Class 1 admission first list on Wednesday June 23, 2021, it is officially confirmed.
Earlier, KVS Class 1 admission 2021 round 1 draw and first list was scheduled to be published on April 23. It was however deferred because of the second wave of Coronavirus Pandemic.
In a notification dated June 9, 2021, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) now confirmed that the Class 1 KV admission draw of lots will be held and the first list will be published on its official website on June 23, 2021.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has also revised the date and schedule of the consequent rounds of KV admission.
Registration for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Class I for the academic year 2021-22 had started from Thursday April 01, 2021. The last date to apply was April 19, 2021.
As per the revised schedule, KVS Class 1 admission first list (selection as well as wait list) will be published on June 23, 2021. The 2nd list will be published on June 30 and the 3rd list will be released on July 5, 2021.
KVS Admission 2nd and 3rd lists will be released only if seats remain vacant.
The KVS said it will declare the selection list for Class 2 and above on June 24, 2021 at 04:00 pm.
Admission for Class II and above should be done from June 25 to 30, 2021, as the per the revised admission schedule.
"Last date of admission for all classes except Class 11 is August 31, 2021", the KVS said.
