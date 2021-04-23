KVS Admission Class 1 List 2021 on Apr 23 postponed

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021-22: In the latest update regarding Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Thursday said it has postponed the draw of lots and declaration of Class 1 admission list till further notice.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Class I List for the academic year 2021-22 was scheduled to be released today i.e. April 23, 2021.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) however says the list will not be released today as per the announced schedule.
“The date of draw of lots for Admission in Std 1 scheduled on 23rd April, 2021 has been postponed due to unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the country”, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said in a message posted on its website kvsangathan.nic.in.
Accordingly, the entire admission schedule, including the draw of lots and publication of selection lists for the second, third and consequent rounds too will be rescheduled.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan further said it will announce the new date to publish the 1st selection list at an appropriate time.
“The revised dates and schedule of draw of lots for Std 1 admissions will be notified on the website soon”, it said.
Registration for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Class I for the academic year 2021-22 had started from Thursday April 01, 2021. The last date to apply was April 19, 2021.
“Last date to submit online application for admission in Std 1 was 19 Apr 2021 19:00 IST. New registrations, application submission or cancellation is not permitted now”, the Sangathan said.
The Kendriya Vidyalayas were established with the primary aim to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education.
The Sangathan currently runs more than 1200 schools across India. These schools are established with an aim to pursue excellence and set pace in the field of school education and to initiate and promote experimentation and innovativeness in education in collaboration with other bodies like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).
