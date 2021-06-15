Karnataka (CET 2021) registration starts, Mark important dates

Karnataka CET (KCET) 2021 Registration: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started through its website kea.kar.nic.in from today i.e. Tuesday June 15, 2021 Online Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2021 (Karnataka CET 2021 also known as UGCET).
The KEA has started receiving Online Application for Karnataka CET 2021 from12:00 pm today when the CET 2021 Application Link was made active on the official website. The last date to apply is July 10, 2021 till 05:30 pm.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on CET 2021 Online Application Link on the Home Page under Latest Announcement section.
3. Click on the appropriate link to download eBrochure or Information Booklet.
4. Click on the New User Register Link.
5. Read the instructions carefully and click on "Proceed to apply online".
6. Fill the form, pay the fee online and take a printout after submitting your form.
As per the revised schedule, KCET 2021 will be held on August 28 and 29, 2021. The Kannada language test will be held on August 30, 2021.
As per Karnataka CET 2021 Notification, Karnataka CET 2021 Admit Card will be released on August 13, 2021. Candidates should download the admit card/hall ticket to check their exam centre name and address.
KCET 2021 will be held for admission to the First year or first semester Engineering, Technology, Yoga & Naturopathy, Farm Science and other courses, according to the KCET 2021 notification.
Candidates willing to appeare for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2021), held every year for admission to various undergraduate courses in the state, can check the detailed schedule and exam pattern by logging-in to the KEA wesite.
Karnataka state education department has earlier waived minimum marks for the common entrance test (CET) to get admission in engineering and medical colleges across the state.
The decision to waive-off minimum marks in KCET is taken in the wake of the state government cancelling the second-year pre-university course (PUC) board exams due to the pandemic's second wave,
