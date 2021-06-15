OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2021 Notification Out, Registration from June 19

OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the 11th Intermediate Admission 2021 Notification on its official website www.ofssbihar.info.
Bihar Class 11 and Intermediate Admission for the year 2021-23 will be done through Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS).
According to the admission notification released by the BSEB, filling of Common Application Form will start on June 19, 2021.
The last date of application has been fixed as June 28, 2021.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had earlier published the list and information of colleges and institutes that will be participating in the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) through official website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 or Intermediate Admission 2021-23.
Students who wish to participate in this year’s Class 11 admission can visit the website and check the names, address, available seats and related details of the college. They can then select and short-list the college/colleges of their choice so as to use them once the common application form is up.
Candidates who have passed Class 10th should note that BSEB had earlier launched the official website www.ofssbihar.info giving all admission related details including notification, link to common application form, prospectus and a detailed presentation with screen shots of admission process.
The presentment gives students step by step guidelines with screenshots of OFSS application form to help them easily fill the form.
Once started, candidates eligible for admission in Class 11 can follow the steps given below to fill and submit online application form.
Candidates should note that there are nine steps for admission in Class 11 Bihar colleges. All steps are explained in detail in the prospectus as well as on the website. The first step starts with students filling the Common Application Form through the website.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.