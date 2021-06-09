OFSS 2021: College list out, Application starts soon

OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the list and information of colleges and institutes that will be participating in the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) through official website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 or Intermediate Admission 2021-23.
Students who wish to participate in this year’s Class 11 admission can visit the website and check the names, address, available seats and related details of the college. They can then select and short-list the college/colleges of their choice so as to use them once the common application form is up.
The BSEB said the Online Application process for OFSS Bihar Intermediate Admission will start the on-going month i.e. June 2021, as per the latest update on the website.
Students should also note that BSEB has added the link of the OFSS application form. The link is also active. But since the registration form is yet to be uploaded, clicking on the link takes nowhere.
Candidates who have passed Class 10th should note that BSEB had earlier launched the official website www.ofssbihar.info giving all admission related details including notification, link to common application form, prospectus and a detailed presentation with screen shots of admission process.
The presentment gives students step by step guidelines with screenshots of OFSS application form ot help them easily fill the form.
Once started, candidates eligible for admission in Class 11 can follow the steps given below to fill and submit online application form.
Candidates should note that there are nine steps for admission in Class 11 Bihar colleges. All steps are explained in detail in the prospectus as well as on the website. The first step starts with students filling the Common Application Form through the website.
1. Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info.
2. In Important Official Links section of the Home Page, click on "Apply Online".
3. Once the link becomes active complete all the nine steps.
4. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
1. Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info.
2. In Important Official Links section of the Home Page, click on "Apply Online".
3. Once the link becomes active complete all the nine steps.
4. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
The students who have passed the Matriculation Examination or 10th Class or equivalent examination from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other State board are eligible to apply online for admission.
Bihar Inter Class 11th admission starts after the board declares the Class 10 Matric result. Since the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 10 Matric 2021 result on April 05, OFSS admission 2021 should start any moment.
CBSE Class 10 and ICSE students can fill the form once they get their result sheet and score case as they have been promoted ti Class 11 without exams in the wake of Coronavirus.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.