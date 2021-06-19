OFSS Intermediate 2021: Application starts today, last date June 28

OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started receiving Online Application forms for Class 11 (Intermediate) Amission 2021 through Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) from today i.e. June 19, 2021.
As per the latest update regarding OFSS Class 11 admission 2021, online application link has been made active on the official website www.ofssbihar.info. Last date of application is June 28, 2021 and all students are needed to apply before this date.
1. Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info.
2. In Important Official Links sction of the Home Page, click on "Apply Online".
3. Once the link becomes active complete all the nine steps.
4. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
1. Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info.
2. In Important Official Links sction of the Home Page, click on "Apply Online".
3. Once the link becomes active complete all the nine steps.
4. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
All students are required to pay Rs.300/- application fee through online mode using Debit or Credit card.
BSEB had earlier launched the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 Amission 2021 along with Prospectus, Notification and application steps. The date of releasing Merit List will be announced later.
Bihar Inter Class 11th admission starts after the board declares the Class 10 Matric result. Since the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 10 Matric 2021 result on April 05,
The students who have passed the Matriculation Examination or 10th Class or equivalent examination from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other State board are eligible to apply online for admission.
"Since results of CBSE and ICSE students have not been released yet. These students will be given separate date and time for registration on the OFSS website for inter class 11 admission", the board said.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had earlier published the list and information of colleges and institutes that will be participating in the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) through official website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 or Intermediate Admission 2021-23.
Students who wish to participate in this year’s Class 11 admission can visit the website and check the names, address, available seats and related details of the college. They can then select and short-list the college/colleges of their choice so as to use them once the common application form is up.
The presentment gives students step by step guidelines with screenshots of OFSS application form to help them easily fill the form.
Candidates should note that there are nine steps for admission in Class 11 Bihar colleges. All steps are explained in detail in the prospectus as well as on the website. The first step starts with students filling the Common Application Form through the website.
Students should note that they upload all information correctly, including photograph. Students are also advised to download the prospectus from OFSS Admission Portal and carefully read it. The prospectus also contains last date to upload marks, sports and other quota, date of releasing BSEB OFSS Intermediate Merit List 2020.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.